Detectives need your help finding this stolen baby sheep

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are seeking help from the public in locating a stolen male baby sheep, or ram lamb.
The lamb was taken from a residence in the 100 block of West D Road in Loxahatchee sometime between Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. and Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
PBSO says it appears that the suspect(s) disassembled the fence and pushed it down to gain entry.
The lamb is only a few weeks old and may die if not given the proper care.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
