Landlords face challenges because of eviction moratorium

A moratorium to protect renters from eviction during the pandemic has been extended again in Florida until July 1.
Contact 5 recently showed how Palm Beach County assisted a renter facing financial hardship, but landlords are also facing challenges because of the moratorium.
Daniel Tanner owns more than a dozen properties in our area. He's been working with some tenants impacted financially by COVID-19.
“They just talked to me and we worked out a system,” Tanner said.
However, Tanner said not all tenants are alike.
“He decided one day that he no longer wanted to pay rent or the utilities,” Tanner said.
For the last six weeks, Tanner said one tenant hasn’t paid rent or utilities to live in a Lake Worth home he owns, and he thinks he knows why.
“I’m definitely sure he was aware of the moratorium, and I think he just decided to take advantage of the situation,” Tanner said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order April 2 to protect tenants against evictions during the pandemic for not paying rent.
“I believe the best intention was at heart when the governor came up with this, and unfortunately there’s always unintended consequences,” Tanner said.
Tanner said his tenant owes him $1,000, and as a result, filed an eviction with the court.
He said he is able to make the mortgage payment on the home and now just waits to see what will happen next.
“No one is going to get evicted, no one is going to get their utilities shut off but unfortunately sometimes you have some people that look at that as an opportunity to get ahead,” Tanner said.
