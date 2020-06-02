Man facing multiple charges, including shooting at his child

A Fort Pierce man was arrested Monday night in Port St. Lucie on multiple charges, including shooting at his child.
Port St. Lucie police were called to Southwest Aventino Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a disturbance in progress.
Officers met with a woman at the entrance of the community and learned that the father of her two children, identified as Stacy Cash, was "experiencing an episode" and ran off with the children, ages 8 and 10.
Police searched the area and found that Cash had shattered the rear sliding glass door to an occupied home on Southwest Rossano Drive, pushed the elderly couple in the home and ran off with his children.
The victims told officers they observed him with a handgun.
Police with K-9 officers continued to track the area and located Cash hiding with his children on the port of a residence on Southwest Stratton Lane.
The children were in good physical health and Cash was placed into custody.
Officers recovered the handgun, a credit card and Cash's Florida identification card inside a garden planter on the porch.
The handgun was found to be stolen out of Volusia County.
Police said further investigation revealed at some point during the incident Cash asked the children to remove their shirts.
According to police, he asked one child "you a Crip?" and fired a few gunshots at the child. No one was injured.
Cash was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and is charged with Burglary with BAttery, Battery on a person 65 years or older, Cruelty to a Child/Aggravated Child Abuse, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Trespassing-Armed Structure, and Resisting without Violence.
