Man killed, woman and children injured in rollover crash

A man from Okeechobee was killed and a woman and two children were severely injured in a violent crash Monday night.
The man was driving on Highway 70 near Mosquito Creek Grocery when a passing pickup truck clipped the back of the car. Authorities say the car with two adults and two children inside flipped over.
The driver of the truck had minor injuries, but the 46-year-old driver of the car was killed. A 32-year-old woman, 12-year-old girl, and 6-year-old girl all went to the hospital with serious injuries.
Authorites say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.
