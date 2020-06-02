Man shot at apartment complex near West Palm Beach hospital

June 2, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 3:03 PM

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex across the street from JFK Medical Center's North Campus.

Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. along the 4600 block of North Congress Avenue.

Police said a man was shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

A view from Chopper 5 showed several police cars in the parking lot of the Lake Shore apartments, along with crime scene tape blocking off part of the parking lot near a dumpster.

Lefont said the incident appears to be domestic-related, and police are not searching for any suspects.

