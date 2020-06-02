Palm Beach prepares for possible demonstration at town hall

The police department for the town of Palm Beach said there is the possibly that a demonstration will be held Tuesday at the town hall.
The town posted on BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} their website BrightspotCmsObjectEnd that police were made aware that the protest could occur at 3 p.m.
The town hall is located at 360 S County Rd.
The department said they are monitoring the situation, but it is unclear how large the protest could be.
However, drivers should be aware that traffic delays could occur Tuesday on the island.
Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick posed on Facebook that police will update the community as more information becomes available.
In the event of a demonstration, police advise residents to stay at home and do not travel to the area.
“Rest assured, we have plans in place to protect the community,” said Ogrodnick in the post.
Scripps Only Content 2020