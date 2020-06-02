Parents talk to kids about protests around the country

Parents are talking to their kids about the protests happening around the country following George Floyd's death.
The Khanna family enjoys spending time together in their backyard. They also like having tough conversations about the latest unrest in our country.
Julie Khanna has three children.
"When I was looking at her phone, I saw Mr. Floyd in the search bar. And I knew there was no way she hadn't seen the video. And that really made me think there's no reason to hide them from it, there are conversations that need to be had," said Khanna. "You don't know what it's like as much as you think you do or as much time as you can spend with someone. We can sympathize but we can't entirely understand and that's where we really have to change that narrative."
Khanna's daughter Lillian is a graduating high school senior.
"When I see things happen like this, I'm definitely urged to use my voice. As a communications major that's what I was taught to do. While your Instagram, Facebook post may be heartfelt, that's not going to translate into what's the newest legislation or policy that is going to fix situations like this," she said.
Christina Nicholson has young children.
"It's a tough conversation and it's hard to explain and it's hard to find the right words even as adults. So when you are explaining to an 8-year-old it's tough, you can't ignore it because that adds to the problem," Nicholson said.
"It's not fair," her daughter said.
Tanya Young Williams has two teenaged daughters. She said they talk about what happened to George Floyd and the recent protests around the country.
"Understanding that people are in pain. We move forward by people who are in power listening, most importantly listening to this generation," Williams said. "At the end of the day, there has to be real change from the bottom up. Local government, state government, federal government. Policing has to change."
William's 17-year-old daughter Tryumph said, "I'm bouncing between heartbroken and angry and I'm 17 and that's not something I should have to do. I just graduated from high school."
Whizdom, William's 16-year-old daughter added, "I'm really disappointed and I'm disgusted by what's going on but it no longer surprises me."
