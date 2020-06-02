Parents talk to kids about protests around the country

"When I was looking at her phone, I saw Mr. Floyd in the search bar. And I knew there was no way she hadn't seen the video. And that really made me think there's no reason to hide them from it, there are conversations that need to be had," said Khanna. "You don't know what it's like as much as you think you do or as much time as you can spend with someone. We can sympathize but we can't entirely understand and that's where we really have to change that narrative."