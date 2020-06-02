Police looking for home invasion suspect in PSL

Port St. Lucie police are seeking the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect they say attacked an elderly man and stole his vehicle.
The incident happened Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of SE Pitcher Road.
Police said a neighbor called 911 after finding the victim, an 80-year-old man, lying on the floor of his home. The victim was attacked by the unknown white male suspect who stole the victim's Jeep Wrangler and credit cards.
The patient was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a thin build white male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing between 175 and 180 pounds.
He was wearing gray-colored sunglasses, a light blue face mask with dolphins or sharks on it and a gray t-shirt.
Police described the stolen vehicle as a teal 2020 Jeep Wrangler with Florida handicap tag ZE48U.
Anyone who identifies the suspect or has any information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Detective Chris D’Angelo at 772- 201-2457 or the Tresure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020