Protest planned at West Palm Beach City Hall

Protesters are planning to gather in front of West Palm Beach City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to demand justice following the death of George Floyd.
According to a post circulating on social media, a "Black Lives Matter" rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall, located at 401 Clematis Street.
The post urges demonstrators to wear masks and "be ready to take a stand for what's right."
Several businesses on Clematis Street were damaged during an unstable protest on Sunday night.
Some witnesses said police officers instigated a confrontation by firing rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd.
However, West Palm Beach's mayor and police chief denied those allegations earlier this week, saying officers had come under attack earlier in the night when a peaceful protest on Interstate 95 took a dangerous turn.
"Let me be very clear. Those allegations are 100% unequivocally false," Mayor Keith James said at a news conference on Monday. "A small group of individuals whose actions were not peaceful in nature committed acts of vandalism, violence, and destruction."
Police Chief Frank Adderley added that police never used tear gas to disperse the crowd on Clematis Street, only smoke.
A citywide curfew will be in effect for West Palm Beach every night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.
