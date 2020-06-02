Protesters march through downtown West Palm Beach

Dozens of protesters gathered Thursday in downtown West Palm Beach, marching for justice after the death of George Floyd.
A large group gathered for a "black lives matter" protest Thursday afternoon on Clematis Street.
They then took to the streets, marching for more than an hour while holding signs and chanting, before heading to Meyer Amphitheater along the waterfront.
Later, they marched onto Okeechobee Boulevard, where some sat and others laid on the ground with their hands behind their backs.
Then they turned onto Australian Avenue, where more of them did the same.
Protesters could be heard chanting "black lives matter" and "don't shoot."
A view from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the Florida Highway Patrol blocking all Interstate 95 entrance and exit ramps from Okeechobee Boulevard because of the protest.
A post circulating on social media urged demonstrators to wear masks and "be ready to take a stand for what's right."
BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Several businesses on Clematis Street were damaged BrightspotCmsObjectEnd during an unstable protest Sunday night.
Some witnesses said police officers instigated a confrontation by firing rubber bullets and tear gas at the crowd.
However, BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} West Palm Beach's mayor and police chief denied those allegations BrightspotCmsObjectEnd earlier this week, saying officers had come under attack earlier in the night when a peaceful protest on Interstate 95 took a dangerous turn.
"Let me be very clear. Those allegations are 100% unequivocally false," Mayor Keith James said at a news conference on Monday. "A small group of individuals whose actions were not peaceful in nature committed acts of vandalism, violence, and destruction."
Police Chief Frank Adderley added that police never used tear gas to disperse the crowd on Clematis Street, only smoke.
A citywide curfew will be in effect for West Palm Beach every night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. until further notice.
Scripps Only Content 2020