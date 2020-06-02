Shooting at apartment complex near JFK Medical Center North Campus

West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex across the street from JFK Medical Center's North Campus.
A police department spokesperson said the shooting happened around 10:50 a.m. along the 4600 block of N. Congress Avenue.
At least one person was taken to a local hospital, but that person's condition is unknown.
WPTV Chopper 5 flew over the scene at the Lake Shore Apartments and saw several police cars in the parking lot, along with crime scene tape blocking off part of the parking lot near a dumpster.
WATCH CHOPPER 5 VIDEO:
No other details, including what led to the shooting and if police are searching for any suspects, have been released.
