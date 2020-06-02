St. Lucie Co. tourism leaders launch "Don't Come Here" campaign

It's summer vacation time, but maybe you don't feel like traveling very far.
Tourism leaders in St. Lucie County say that's okay, they've got plenty of places for you to visit even if, at first, they claim they don't want you to come.
Buzz Smyth and his team took over the 23-room Fort Pierce Beach Resort in January.
Then March came, “And we were pretty devastated,” he said.
Reopening has taken time.
Hotel manager Angela Tuttle said, “It’s been really hard. Really hard getting back started again.”
But a lot of work is being done around the oceanfront property. Many rooms are brand new.
Now tourism leaders are trying to help spread the word that there are places to go and stay.
St. Lucie County Director of Marketing and Tourism Charlotte Birerly said, “We really need to stand out in all the clutter that’s about to happen for all the pent up travel demand.”
So Birerly says they’re launching the “Don’t Come Here” campaign.
Wait.. what?
Birerly clarifies, “It’s going to follow up with “Don’t come here... unless you like beautiful sunrises.”
One phrase you won’t hear from local tourism officials is "staycation." They’d rather have you take “near-cations.”
“How many times have we heard ‘stay home, stay home?’ So we want to stay away from the word ‘stay’,” Birerly said.
And so far, Tuttle said, “We have more locals making reservations, people from West Palm, Fort Lauderdale.”
Smyth said, “This is about our community. We have 31 employees who were depending on their jobs to feed their families and do things.”
Smyth said they always planned to reopen and hope more people will learn now, that they have.
