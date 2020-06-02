Tropical Depression #3 moves into Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression #3 has formed and is now in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The official forecast has TD #3 becoming Cristobal later Tuesday.
Cristobal is projected to spend most of this week trapped in the southern Gulf causing massive flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America, and then eventually launches north as we get to the weekend.
By Sunday computer models have Cristobal about to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana as a tropical storm or maybe a hurricane. it's pretty far out and very unclear.
Here's the European model on Sunday:
Here's the American model on Sunday:
So far, Florida is not on the receiving end of this aside from possible abundant moisture being pulled out of the Caribbean and up into Florida while all this is going on.
That's not a direct impact, but any time a storm is in the Gulf, it is worth paying careful attention to especially because the future of this storm is so up in the air right now.
