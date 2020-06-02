Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed Thursday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm warning is now in effect along the coast of Mexico, and Cristobal is expected to bring heavy rain to southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.
Cristobal is projected to spend most of this week trapped in the southern Gulf of Mexico, causing massive flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America, before eventually launches north as we get to the weekend.
By Sunday computer, models have Cristobal about to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana as a tropical storm or maybe a hurricane. It's pretty far out and very unclear.
Here's the European model on Sunday:
Here's the American model on Sunday:
The NHC said Cristobal is forecast to begin moving northward across the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend, However, it's too soon to predict the timing and impacts along the U.S. Gulf coast.
So far, Florida is not on the receiving end of this aside from possible abundant moisture being pulled out of the Caribbean and up into Florida .
That's not a direct impact, but any time a storm is in the Gulf of Mexico, it is worth paying careful attention to especially because the future of this storm is so up in the air right now.
