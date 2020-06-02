Vigil at House of Kingdom Worship in Boynton Beach

Vigil at House of Kingdom Worship in Boynton Beach
June 2, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:49 PM

Dozens of people gathered in Boynton Beach Tuesday to honor George Floyd.

The event started at 5 p.m. at the Boynton Beach House of Kingdom Worship parking lot, located at 135 NE Seventh Ave.

The prayer vigil involved a protest and planning strategy to talk about the trauma and justice they would like to see for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"There's an accountability that always needs to happen with criminal justice. Many times we all have moments and those moments do not lead to anything, we don't want to have that here," said Pastor Ray Whitely.

Their message was one of accountability.

The vigil and peaceful protest ended at 6:30 p.m.

