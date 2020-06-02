West Palm Beach Police Deputy Chief Rick Morris kneels with protesters

West Palm Beach Police Deputy Chief Rick Morris kenneled with demonstrators Tuesday delivering a powerful moment.
The West Palm Beach Police Department said it supports peaceful protests.
Deputy Chief Morris told WPTV this has been a learning experience and police and the community worked together.
"They protected my police when some agitator came in trying to hurt everybody, they turned around and helped my officers and you know what that means to me, that means the character here is top shelf and you know what, we're going to fix this," said Chief Rick Morris.
Protests are expected to continue in West Palm Beach as demonstrators demand for their voices to be heard.
