Construction begins on Banyan Blvd. in West Palm Beach

The city of West Palm Beach has started a construction project along Banyan Boulevard.
Phase one of the project includes improving the drainage system, improving the sidewalk area for walkers and adding a bicycle lane.
Also, a median area with landscaping will be added.
About 20,000 vehicles traveled on Banyan Boulevard daily before the pandemic.
The construction will take place between Australian Avenue and Quadrille Boulevard.
The project is expected to take about two years.
