Coranavirus deaths rise by 36 in state, 8 in Palm Beach County; cases surge

Coronavirus deaths in Florida climbed by 36 in the past day to 2,566, including an increase of 8 in Palm Beach County to 359 -- lower numbers than the previous day -- as cases skyrocketed, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
New cases statewide more than doubled -- from 617 to 1,317 -- for a total of 58,764, including an increase of 258 in Palm Beach County after a rise of 84 Tuesday. Last Friday, state cases spiked by 1,212.
The 70 fatalities announced Tuesday were among the highest since the first case was reported in the state on March 1. The record is 83 on Tuesday, April 28. Twice, the increase was 72 -- once in April and once last month. In Palm Beach County the rise was 14 Tuesday and the most was 17 on April 28 and May 21.
In the Treasure Coast area, no additional deaths were reported. St. Lucie County remained at 31, followed by Martin and Indian River at 10, and Okeechobee none.
Over seven days, state deaths increased by 247 for 10.7 percent and by 39 for 12.2 percent in Palm Beach County.
Miami-Dade County has the most deaths in the state, rising by 9 to 731. Broward increased by 1 to 318, which is 41 behind Palm Beach County. Lee is in fourth place with 113, an increase of 1.
Eighteen of the 36 additional deaths are linked to South Florida, which accounts for 1,459 deaths for 56.9 percent of the state total though the population comprises 30 percent.
The Treasure Coast area reported 58 more cases -- 29 in Martin, 16 in St. Lucie, 1 in Indian River and 12 in Okeechobee.
The state positive test rate decreased from 5.5 percent to 5.4 with the rate more than 10 percent for several weeks. The most recent positive daily rate was 3.0 percent compared with 6.6 percent Monday.
In all, there were 31,154 tests compared with 9,353 additional tests announced Tuesday..
Total tests reached 1,081,825 with 1,022149 negative results and the remaining 912 inconclusive or not reported.
The mortality rate involving positive cases is 4.4 percent in the state compared with 5.7 percent in the United States and 5.9 percent worldwide, which neared 382,000 deaths and passed 6.4 million cases Tuesday. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.5 percent, compared with Broward at 4.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 4.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 6.1 percent in St. Lucie, 7.2 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
The youngest and oldest ever in the state were reported Thursday. A 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County surpasses a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade. On Tuesday, a 26-year-old man from Miami-Dade was reported. A total of 15 people from 25 to 34 have died from the virus. A 104-year-old woman is 1 year older than the previous oldest, one woman each from Miami-Dade and Escambia. A total of 892 people 85 and older have died in the state.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive -- 40 percent 55 and older and 13 percent 75 and older. At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 480 cases of infants to 4 years old and 1,068 from 5 to 14.
The eight new deaths reported in Palm Beach County inlude five men and three woman, ranging from 30 to 91. The death of a 30-year-woman ties a man that age reported earlier. The oldest ever in the county is a 102-year-old female.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 17 states, including Oklahoma with 339.
The county's total number of confirmed cases range from newborn to 104.
West Palm Beach is in first place in the Palm Beach County in cases with 1,280, breaking a tie with Lake Worth Beach, which now has 1,266. Boca Raton follows with 651, Boynton Beach with 648, Delray Beach with 513 and Belle Glade with 415. The most cases on the Treasure Coast are in Port St. Lucie with 338.
Palm Beach County has 6,477 cases out of 80,660 total tested for 8.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything above 10.0 percent is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 18,456 positive cases out of 188,653 tested for 9.8 percent, and Broward is second with 7,339 cases and 112,693 tested for 6.5 percentage.
In St. Lucie, it's 508 positive out of 11,790 for 4.3 percent, Martin with 729 of 8,022 for 8.3 percent, Indian River with 139 out of 6,091 for 2.3 percent and Okeechobee with 97 out of 1,867 for 5.3 percent.
On Saturday, a 2-year-old girl was reported to have tested positive in St. Lucie following a 3-year-old as the youngest. Last week, Indian River reported the youngest person testing positive, a 5-year-old boy. The other youngest in the counties: an infant in Martin and a 6-year-old in Okeechobee.
A total of 10,525 1people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 113 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,237 in Palm Beach County, which is an increase of 14 in one day, followed by 110 in St. Lucie, 85 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.
Florida, which is third-most populous state, is 11th in the nation for total deaths behind Maryland, which has reported 67 more deaths than Florida, including 45 Tuesday, according to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Worldometers.info. BrightspotCmsObjectEnd Florida has 118 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 326 per million. New York, which represents 30 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,546 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 49.0 per million.
National data
The death toll has passed 100,000. Worldometers lists the total at 108,059 through Tuesday with 1,134 additional deaths after 730 Monday. BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Johns Hopkins BrightspotCmsObjectEnd reports 106,120.
Cases hit 1,881,205 with 21,882 additional ones. Last Tuesday, the day after the holiday, there were 774 additional deaths and 19,031 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase is 5.8 percent with a gain of 5,952 through Tuesday.
Illinois was the only state to report a triple-digit increase, 113, for sixth place with 5,525.
Pennsylvania was the next highest with 93 for fourth place. New York, which reported a record 799 deaths two months ago, had the third-most deaths, 90, for a total of 30,078 in first place.
The remaining top 10 states: No. 2 New Jersey with 51, No. 3 Massachusetts with 50, No. 5 Michigan with 37, No. 7 California with 73, No. 8 Connecticut with 8, No. 9 Louisiana with 38.
Georgia is in 14th place with an increase of 13. No. 18 Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 18th with an increase of 5.
One week ago Wednesday in the United States, there were 102,107 deaths, two weeks ago there were94,936, three weeks ago 85,540, four weeks ago 74,799, five weeks ago 61,655, six weeks ago 47,894, seven weeks ago 32,712, eight weeks ago 17,691, nine weeks ago 6,394, 10 weeks ago 1,260, 11 weeks ago 171, 12 weeks ago 38, 9 weeks ago 11, 14 weeks ago 0.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 24.3 percent of the 4,669 additional deaths and 28.3 percent of the world total Tuesday though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. On Monday, the increased deaths were 3,014.
The one week world death increase is 8.5 percent through Tuesday.
Brazil announced the most new deaths in the world on Tuesday -- 1,232 -- which broke the nation's record of 1,188 on May 21. Brazil has surged from sixth place to fourth, passing Spain on Friday and Spain on Saturday. In 14 days, Brazil has climbed from 17,983 to 31,278. One week ago, the toll was 24,549. Brazil also reported 27,263 cases -- less than the record of 30,102 Saturday -- for second place behind the United States with 556,668.
The six European nations in the top 10 – United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany -- reported a total of new 561 new deaths after 254 Monday. Often, one nation recorded those numbers in one day.
United Kingdom had nearly 60 percent of them -- 324 -- after 111 on Monday. Britain, which is second behind the United States, has a total of 39,369. The record was 1,172 on April 21.
Italy, which at one time was the epicenter of the world, is in third place at 33,530, gaining 55. One Sunday ago there were 59 – the lowest since 36 on March 7. The high of 919 was on March 27 at 32,007.
France reported 107 more deaths after 31 deaths Monday, far lower than the record of 1,438 on April 15. Spain, which has been adjusting its totals because of duplicates, reported no new deaths for a total of 27,127.
Mexico moved has moved into seventh place, passing Germany on Saturday and Belgium on Sunday, reporting reporting 470 late Tuesday after 237 Monday. The nation has risen from 5,666 to 10,637 in two weeks.
Other nations in the top 10 reporting less than 100 deaths are No. 8 Belgium with 19, No. 9 Germany with 56, No. 10 Iran with 64.
Canada added 69 deaths after 31 Monday for 11th place.
China, the original epicenter, reported zero new deaths Wednesday – the last one reported was April 26 -- and 1 cases. China dropped to 16th as Peru moved up with 133 more deaths.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," reported 65 more deaths with 4,468 as well as 775 new cases for 18th. Neighboring Norway reported 1 death -- after five days in a row of now fatalities, for a total of 237 as well as 9 more cases.
Russia continues to surge in cases with 8,863 for a total of 423,741 in third place. Russia reported 182 more deaths to rise to 5,037 in 14th place.
