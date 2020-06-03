Coronavirus deaths surge by 70 in state, including 14 in Palm Beach County

A total of 10,412 people in the state have been hospitalized at one time, which is 181 more than the day before. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died. Including nonresidents, the number is 1,223 in Palm Beach County, which is an increase of 23 in one day, followed by 103 in St. Lucie, 84 in Martin, 36 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.