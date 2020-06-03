Deputies: Snapchat video shows Florida teen whipping dog

A Florida teen faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after a friend uploaded two videos on Snapchat that showed him whipping a dog with a leather belt.
Flagler County Sheriff's deputies arrested the 16-year-old early Monday in Palm Coast.
According to an arrest report, the teen told investigators the 7-year-old Pomeranian-type breed named Kush was one of two dogs he cares for. It defecated on his floor Sunday afternoon, angering the teen. His friend recorded the teen beating the dog and posted the video.
Someone reported the videos to deputies and they traced the video to the 15-year-old boy.
