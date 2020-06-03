Florida educators want staggered school schedules amid virus

Florida’s largest association of educators is calling for changing how schools operate when the state’s 2.9 million public school children return this fall after being shut out of classrooms nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Florida Education Association suggests staggering school schedules, suspending active-shooting drills and imposing social distancing rules on buses and classrooms.
With less than three months before schools traditionally open in the fall, the state Department of Education has yet to release a school reopening plan that would serve as a blueprint for schools across the state.
