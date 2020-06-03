Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Delray Beach

A peaceful protest was held Wednesday evening in Delray Beach to call for change after last week's death of George Floyd.
The event, billed as “We Can’t Breath,” started at Pompey Park at 5 p.m.
About 200 to 300 protesters then walked to Delray Beach City Hall located on NW 1st Avenue. Officers with the Delray Beach police department were also spotted walking alongside the protesters.
When the group reached city hall, multiple people gave speeches including Delray Beach Police Chief Javaro Sims.
The Delray Beach event is the latest in organized demonstrations across the U.S. this week seeking reform after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota.
About a dozen protesters were also spotted Wednesday afternoon along Forest Hill Boulevard near Interstate 95 in Lake Clarke Shores carrying signs that said "my life matters" and "no justice, no peace."
Drivers may see multiple Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the area.
On Wednesday, it was announced that all four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of Floyd will now face charges.
