$30K in grants to help Delray Beach small businesses

Small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in downtown Delray Beach are about to receive some extra assistance to help navigate these tough financial times.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | The Rebound South Florida | We're Open South Florida
The city's downtown development authority announced Wednesday that $30,000 in grants have been designated to help small, storefront businesses.
The new cash flow will assist up to 30 businesses with $1,000 grants each, according to a written statement from the development authority.
The online application will go live on June 16 at 8 a.m. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on June 17.
To be eligible for the emergency funding, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Business Type: For-profit, retail, gallery, independent restaurant with a physical location within the downtown & customarily open for customers/patrons
- Open and Operating within the district for over five years (Business Tax Receipt, BTR, or other proof of operations, proof of business's state license (Sunbiz), and W-9 must be provided)
- Be locally owned (owner resides in Palm Beach County)
- Lost ability to operate due to COVID-19 public health requirements OR demonstrate that the COVID-19 outbreak caused a minimum 50 percent decline in revenues since March 13, 2020 (using average revenue for the same two-month period in 2019 and/or average monthly revenue based on total 2019 revenue).
- Have no outstanding liens or legal judgments
- Demonstrate the desire to continue operations and have applied for federal relief provided
“As an unfortunate result of these extraordinary times, all non-essential businesses within downtown Delray Beach had been forced to close or change their operation,” said Laura Simon, the executive director of the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. "Downtown Delray Beach is home to over 96% small businesses with many in operation along Atlantic Avenue for over 10 years, and now this integral fabric of the community is facing an unprecedented crisis.”
The downtown authority said approved businesses will be awarded $1,000 by June 19, and recipients will have to show proof of how the funds will be used within 60 days.
Businesses interested in applying can visit the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority BrightspotCmsObjectEnd website or email questions to BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} grants@downtowndelraybeach.com BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
Scripps Only Content 2020