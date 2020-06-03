LIVE: Peaceful protest in Delray Beach

LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:
A peaceful protest is being held Wednesday evening in Delray Beach.
The event, billed as “We Can’t Breath,” started at Pompey Park at 5 p.m.
About 200 to 300 protesters are walking to Delray Beach City Hall located on NW 1st Avenue.
The Delray Beach event is the latest in organized demonstrations across the U.S. this week seeking reform after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minnesota.
Protesters were also spotted Wednesday along Forest Hill Boulevard near Interstate 95 in Lake Clarke Shores carrying signs that said "my life matters" and "no justice, no peace."
Drivers may see multiple Florida Highway Patrol troopers in the area.
On Wednesday, it was announced that all four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of Floyd will now face charges.
