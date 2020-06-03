LIVE UPDATES: Major flooding along Treasure Coast

WATCH LIVE RADAR:
Streets across the Treasure Coast are swamped on Wednesday as heavy rain and storms push across the area.
A flood warning is in effect until 1 p.m. from Stuart south to Tequesta, and a flood watch is in effect for Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties through Saturday.
LATEST REPORT:
RELATED: Interactive Radar | Hourly Forecast | Weather Alerts | 7-Day Forecast
According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, we are heading into a widespread flooding event for Martin and St. Lucie counties.
More than 7 inches of rain has fallen so far in some parts of the Treasure Coast, and much more is on the way, Weagle said.
"I've seen an awful lot of water," said one Stuart resident who lives in the Coral Gardens neighborhood. "We had just had a whole bunch of coconuts floating by."
That resident added he hasn't seen flooding this bad since the 80s.
LIVE UPDATES:
Scripps Only Content 2020