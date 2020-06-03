Major flooding along Treasure Coast

Streets across the Treasure Coast are swamped on Wednesday as heavy rain and storms push across the area.
A flood warning is in effect for eastern Martin County until 6:15 p.m., and a flood watch is in effect for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until Saturday afternoon.
LATEST REPORTS:
According to WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle, this is a widespread flooding event for Martin and St. Lucie counties.
More than 7 inches of rain has fallen so far in some parts of the Treasure Coast, and much more is on the way, Weagle said.
"I've seen an awful lot of water," said one Stuart resident who lives in the Coral Gardens neighborhood. "We had just had a whole bunch of coconuts floating by."
That resident added he hasn't seen flooding this bad since the 80s.
Our WPTV news crew in Martin County saw several people walking home from work because their cars couldn't make it through the high floodwater.
The flooding is so bad in some places, cars are completely underwater.
LATEST UPDATES:
