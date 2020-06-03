Palm Beach Zoo announces reopening date

The Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society announced Wednesday its reopening to the public.
The zoo closed March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened to members first on June 1 .
On Friday, June 5, the zoo will reopen to the general public 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a news release, the zoo will operate normally, with the exceptions bellow.
· Capacity will be limited and carefully monitored to allow for physical distancing.
· All visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at palmbeachzoo.org .
· A one-way path will be designated throughout the Zoo in the Florida Wetlands, Tropics of the Americas and The Islands.
· Certain exhibits will be closed or roped off including the carousel, train, observatory, cafe, aviary, butterfly garden and bronze statues.
· Food service is available at the concessions window and kiosks in Fountain Plaza.
· Hand-sanitizer stations will be available throughout the Zoo.
· Animal talks and animal experiences will not take place at this time.
· Strollers and wheelchair rentals are not available and guests are encouraged to bring their own.
· Guests to the Zoo are asked to refrain from visiting if they are in a high-risk category for COVID-19 complications, are not feeling well or have a fever. Guests are also highly encouraged to wear masks, utilize hand-sanitizing stations, and maintain a six-foot distance from other groups.
The zoo counts with a wild ecosystem on 23 tropical acres, nature and water play, a lakeside cafe, and hundreds of exotic animals.
