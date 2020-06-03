Police: Man uses hidden camera to spy on girls in bathroom

A man who was hired to install a security system at an Indian River Shores home was arrested last week after he set up a hidden camera in the bathroom to spy on two girls, police said.
Lennon Starkweather, 37, of Vero Beach, faces two counts of video voyeurism.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowner was hosting his extended family for the Memorial Day weekend when his granddaughter and her friend found the hidden camera in the bathroom that they shared.
The girls told their parents, who then notified deputies.
According to the affidavit, the homeowner told detectives he believed Starkweather was the only person with the "know how" to install such a device.
So detectives decided to catch Starkweather at his own game, re-installing the hidden camera in the hopes of catching him in the act.
Starkweather returned to the home May 27 and went straight to the bathroom, where he removed the camera from the wall outlet. Little did he know that detectives were waiting for him in another room and took him into custody.
Detectives said they found "numerous nude photos" of the girls on a SIM card that was removed from the camera.
Starkweather has since been released on bond, but investigators are asking other residents who may have come across any suspicious devices to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office or Indian River Shores police.
