Rapids Water Park to reopen Friday

As the first day of summer approaches, Rapids Water Park will officially reopen its gates Friday in Riviera Beach.
Park managers said they will be introducing new SafeSplash Guidelines in order to keep guests and team members safe.
Some of those guidelines include limiting the park's capacity to 50 percent, additional hand sanitizing stations and wellness checks for employees and guests.
Also, social distancing visual cues will provide ground markers to help guests stay apart in lines for attractions, restrooms and food service locations.
If you are concerned about the virus being in the water, the CDC states that disinfection with chlorine should inactivate the virus in the water. The park reminds guests that the water in all their attractions is treated with chlorination and monitored by computer.
Located at 6566 North Military Trail, the park features 42 slides and rides, a lazy river and wave pool among other attractions.
For a more detailed look at the new SafeSplash Guidelines, visit the park's COVID-19 safety page.
