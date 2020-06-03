Rescue groups holding virtual pet adoption this weekend

The ASPCA is holding a nationwide campaign this weekend to help animal shelters and rescue groups across the U.S. help animals find homes.
There are five organizations from Boca Raton to Vero Beach participating in the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} #AdoptFromHome campaign BrightspotCmsObjectEnd.
This includes three agencies in Martin County participating in the virtual adoption weekend:
- BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Florida TRAC BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
- BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
- BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Humane Society of the Treasure Coast BrightspotCmsObjectEnd
"It's a bit of a new territory for us during this unprecedented time. Just because you’re stuck at home, doesn’t mean that you can’t still adopt a horse," said Katie Schmit, barn manager and trainer at Florida TRAC.
Florida TRAC is a thoroughbred retirement and adoptive care facility in Indiantown which provides retired race horses with second careers and rehabilitation.
"Florida TRAC will be doing live meet and greets on our Facebook page this weekend," said Schmit said.
Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation barn manager Nancy Dunn said the coronavirus pandemic has caused a tough few months.
"It’s certainly making things a lot more challenging as far as adopting horses out," said Dunn.
ERAF is a nonprofit horse rescue dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused and neglected horses.
In Palm City, the BrightspotCmsObjectBegin {} Humane Society of the Treasure Coast BrightspotCmsObjectEnd has all of their adoptable animals listed on their website.
Some of the animals available at HSTC are in foster but are still available for adoption.
"If you see an animal you like, and you're interested in meeting with them or adopting them, you will click on that animal's picture, and it will list their location under their name," said Reagan Johnson of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.
The #AdoptFromHome ASPCA campaign will be held June 5-7.
"They’re offering organizations like ours, some great support to help get through this tough time and still get these wonderful horses into homes.They don’t know what’s going on in the world. They were just looking for their own individual home and somebody to provide them with love for the rest of their life," said Schmit.
