West Palm Beach police chief admits tear gas used on protesters

"The police department's reaction to disperse a crowd of individuals was entirely appropriate as our police were the subject of attack. Mayor James was absolutely right to debunk false claims that our police instigated a confrontation with protesters and that police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters who had been mostly peaceful. Any information provided during Monday's press conference by either Mayor or Chief was based on the information known to them at the time. In the interest of full transparency, new information they learned since, including a list of the non-lethal force used by officers in their defense, was shared with the media and posted on our website. You can't get more transparent than that. To the credit of our Mayor and the West Palm Beach Police Department, it should be noted that more than 3000 individuals participated in the protest, and no one was injured."