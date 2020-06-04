Cars damaged after severe flooding in Hobe Sound

MARTIN COUNTY, FLA. -- In Hobe Sound, flooding is causing major headaches for some drivers.
Many cars were towed Wednesday night after getting stuck in high waters.
"It's above my knee," said Courtney Wright. "Different spots are different. I scraped the bottom over there. It just varies."
Wright lives in Jensen Beach but decided to head to the US1 and Seabranch Blvd. in Hobe Sound to take her son kayaking after seeing the flooded roads.
"A lot of the cars were already stalled out when I got here," said Wright. "There's a few that have moved to the side. I've seen like two stall out since I've been here."
Wright says despite seeing other cars getting towed, several drivers tried to make it through the flooded streets.
"If there were cars coming and they're looking, I told them 'no, don't go, no, don't go,' said Wright.
One driver missed two appointments and a soccer game, saying he almost made it to the highway before getting flooded.
Several drivers were seen giving rides to others who couldn't make it through the water.
"I think its great," said Wright. "The community is helping each other out, people giving each other rides back to their houses. The sheriffs are over there, helping people in their big vehicle."
