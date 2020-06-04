Coco Gauff calls for change during Delray Beach demonstration

Delray Beach's own rising tennis superstar Coco Gauff is demanding more change to ease racial tension after the death of George Floyd.
The 16-year-old addressed protesters Wednesday evening with a passionate call to action during a peaceful demonstration in Delray Beach.
"My name is Coco and who just spoke was my grandma, and I think it's sad that I'm here protesting the same thing she did 50-plus years ago," Gauff said. "So I'm here to tell you guys this -- that we must first love each other no matter what."
Floyd's death, which was recorded by passersby last week, led to the arrest of a former Minneapolis police officer and sparked protests across the nation.
Several rallies in South Florida have also surfaced in memory of Floyd while calling out racism and police brutality.
"I've been spending all week having tough conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement," Gauff added.
Gauff vowed to continue using her platform to spread vital information to draw attention to inequality and social justice.
"I was 8 years old when Trayvon Martin was killed, so why am I here at 16 still demanding change?" Gauff said.
Scripps Only Content 2020