Fort Pierce police officer accused of beating man in hospital

A Fort Pierce police officer turned himself in Thursday night at the St. Lucie County jail Thursday night.
Officer Albert Eckrode faces felony charges of battery and official misconduct. He also faces a charge of falsely reporting the commission of a crime in a report he wrote following the incident.
The State Attorney's Office confirms the arrest stems from a Feb. 20 incident.
Sources told WPTV NewsChannel 5 that Eckrode battered a man in custody at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.
The hospital confirms there is a surveillance video of the incident, but Fort Pierce police have not released the footage.
Fort Pierce police have also not confirmed if there is body camera footage of the incident.
At least one other officer is also under investigation in relation to the incident at Lawnwood.
Eckrode was placed on paid administrative leave in February following the incident.
Stay with WPTV for any new details in this developing story.
Scripps Only Content 2020