How to stay safe during flooding

It's a phrase to keep in mind over the next few days while our area is under a flood watch, especially on the Treasure Coast- 'turn around, don't drown.' The National Weather Service says it is very dangerous to drive through a flooded road because you don't know how deep the water really is or the condition of the road underneath. The National Weather Service says it only takes 12 inches of moving water to float a small car or SUV, and 18 inches for a larger vehicle.
We saw many examples of cars stalled in the water in Martin County on Wednesday. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Stuart Police Department responded to several stranded drivers. In one case, Stuart Police had to break a window to get a driver out safely.
Experts say if your car does start to become stuck or submerged, try not to panic. Get your seatbelt off, window open, and try to climb out.
The Florida Department of Health in Martin County also released some safety warnings when it comes to flood waters. The department flood waters may be contaminated with fecal matter so do not wade through or allow kids to play in standing water. There could also be wildlife like snakes displaced by all the rain.
It’s also important to avoid contact with flood waters if you have open cuts or sores.
