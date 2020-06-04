How to stay safe during flooding

It's a phrase to keep in mind over the next few days while our area is under a flood watch, especially on the Treasure Coast- 'turn around, don't drown.' The National Weather Service says it is very dangerous to drive through a flooded road because you don't know how deep the water really is or the condition of the road underneath. The National Weather Service says it only takes 12 inches of moving water to float a small car or SUV, and 18 inches for a larger vehicle.