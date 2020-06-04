LIVE: Memorial service for George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The first in a series of memorial services honoring George Floyd is scheduled to begin at about 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.
His body arrived at North Central University in Minneapolis, where his family, friends and guests will gather to honor him.
Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy at the service, while civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the Floyd family, will deliver a "National Statement" for loved ones.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in police custody on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis officer rammed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking outrage and protests.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the memorial is a chance for everyone to heal.
People in two other cities will pay their respects in the coming days.
On Saturday, a public viewing and a private memorial service will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, the state where Floyd was born.
The 46-year-old’s body will then return to Houston for a public memorial and private service on Tuesday.
