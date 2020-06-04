Officer who shoved protester has numerous force complaints

Personnel files show a police officer who was suspended for pushing a kneeling black woman to the ground at a George Floyd demonstration in Florida has been under review numerous times for pointing guns and using force on suspects.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department provided the files to The Associated Press in response to an open records request.
According to the files, Officer Steven Pohorence has been accused at least once of racial profiling.
Video of the officer shoving the woman to the ground Sunday was shared widely on social media, intensifying scrutiny of law enforcement as protests decrying police violence and racial injustice have erupted across the country.
