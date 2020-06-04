Palm Beach police monitor possible demonstrations

Palm Beach officials said Thursday that police are monitoring "several possible planned demonstrations" that could affect the town through Saturday.
The possible demonstrations are scheduled to occur in West Palm Beach, but a town alert said a Friday event stated it would end on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.
As a precautionary measure, Worth Avenue will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians starting at noon Friday. The town said on its website the closures will remain in effect through Saturday.
Some Palm Beach store owners have been spotted this week placing plywood on the exteriors of their stores as a precaution.
On Tuesday, there were rumors of a demonstration at the Palm Beach town hall, but deputies and police prevented any protesters from crossing the Royal Park Bridge onto the island.
