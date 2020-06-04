Police, protesters come together in Vero Beach

Police and protesters are uniting on Thursday for a pair of rallies in Vero Beach following the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota.
Before the start of a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" rally in downtown Vero Beach, police held hands with demonstrators and led them in prayer.
Afterward, hundreds of people took to the streets, marching with signs and chanting rally cries like, "No justice, no peace."
In an incredibly powerful moment, police officers knelt with protesters in a nearby park, observing a moment of silence for Floyd.
Later on Thursday, a second demonstration is planned for 5 p.m. in front of the Vero Beach Police Department. That rally was organized in conjunction with Vero Beach police.
The Vero Beach Police Department posted about the event on Facebook:
Police said the group will take a knee at 5:15 p.m. and observe a moment of silence for George Floyd "and the injustice that was perpetrated," the Facebook post read.
The police department is urging everyone at the rally to wear face coverings and practice social distancing due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
