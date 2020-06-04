Police, protesters come together in Vero Beach

Police, protesters come together in Vero Beach
June 4, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 2:38 PM

Police and protesters are uniting on Thursday for a pair of rallies in Vero Beach following the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota.

Before the start of a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" rally in downtown Vero Beach, police held hands with demonstrators and led them in prayer.

Afterward, hundreds of people took to the streets, marching with signs and chanting rally cries like, "No justice, no peace."

In an incredibly powerful moment, police officers knelt with protesters in a nearby park, observing a moment of silence for Floyd.

WATCH VIDEO OF RALLY:

Police, protesters unite in Vero Beach

Later on Thursday, a second demonstration is planned for 5 p.m. in front of the Vero Beach Police Department. That rally was organized in conjunction with Vero Beach police.

The Vero Beach Police Department posted about the event on Facebook:

"All members of the Vero Beach Police Department strive to have the best relations possible with our community.

We are here to LISTEN. Come out and join us at this event, and PLEASE talk to us with your grievances. We will gather on the front steps of our building* in solidarity. This is also a great time to get to know our officers! If you are unable to attend, you can show your support with a honk! Rain or Shine we will be there!"

Police said the group will take a knee at 5:15 p.m. and observe a moment of silence for George Floyd "and the injustice that was perpetrated," the Facebook post read.

The police department is urging everyone at the rally to wear face coverings and practice social distancing due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Scripps Only Content 2020