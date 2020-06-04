Police, protesters come together in Vero Beach

"All members of the Vero Beach Police Department strive to have the best relations possible with our community.



We are here to LISTEN. Come out and join us at this event, and PLEASE talk to us with your grievances. We will gather on the front steps of our building* in solidarity. This is also a great time to get to know our officers! If you are unable to attend, you can show your support with a honk! Rain or Shine we will be there!"