Police search for home intruder in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie police are seeking the public's help in identifying a home intruder who they said attacked and robbed an elderly man.
The incident happened Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of Southeast Pitcher Road.
Police said a neighbor called 911 after finding the victim, an 88-year-old man, lying on the floor of his home. The victim was attacked by an unknown assailant who stole the victim's Jeep Wrangler and credit cards.
The patient was taken to an area hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.
A home surveillance camera caught some images of the intruder.
He is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing between 175 and 180 pounds.
He was wearing gray sunglasses, a light blue face mask with dolphins or sharks on it and a dark gray T-shirt with the words "Call Duty" on the front.
Police described the stolen vehicle as a teal 2020 Jeep Wrangler with Florida handicap tag ZE48U.
Detectives said the man was seen in Opa Locka Wednesday and the victim's stolen credit card was used in Miami_Dade County.
Anyone who identifies the suspect or has any information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Detective Chris D’Angelo at 772- 201-2457 or the Tresure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.
