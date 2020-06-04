Protests planned in Vero Beach

Protests planned in Vero Beach
June 4, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 11:53 AM

A pair of protests are planned on Thursday in Vero Beach to demand justice following the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota.

A "Black Lives Matter" rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in downtown Vero Beach.

Later in the day, a second demonstration is planned for 5 p.m. in front of the Vero Beach Police Department. That rally was organized in conjunction with Vero Beach police.

The Vero Beach Police Department posted about the event on Facebook:

"All members of the Vero Beach Police Department strive to have the best relations possible with our community.

We are here to LISTEN. Come out and join us at this event, and PLEASE talk to us with your grievances. We will gather on the front steps of our building* in solidarity. This is also a great time to get to know our officers! If you are unable to attend, you can show your support with a honk! Rain or Shine we will be there!"

Police said the group will take a knee at 5:15 p.m. and observe a moment of silence for George Floyd "and the injustice that was perpetrated," the Facebook post read.

The police department is urging everyone at the rally to wear face coverings and practice social distancing due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Scripps Only Content 2020