Protests planned in Vero Beach

A pair of protests are planned on Thursday in Vero Beach to demand justice following the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota.
A "Black Lives Matter" rally is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in downtown Vero Beach.
Later in the day, a second demonstration is planned for 5 p.m. in front of the Vero Beach Police Department. That rally was organized in conjunction with Vero Beach police.
The Vero Beach Police Department posted about the event on Facebook:
Police said the group will take a knee at 5:15 p.m. and observe a moment of silence for George Floyd "and the injustice that was perpetrated," the Facebook post read.
The police department is urging everyone at the rally to wear face coverings and practice social distancing due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
