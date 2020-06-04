Religious leaders gather to discuss George Floyd's death

Thursday night, religious leaders from across Palm Beach County met in solidarity. They met because they believe all humanity deserves life. They offered prayers for change, prayers for strength, and for a heart of love because of what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"It's an extreme form of ignorance that a society, whose constitution is all about freedom, would choose apartheid-like and that's saddening," Imam Mohamed Ismail said.
The group got together, not only for prayer but with a plan in mind. A plan that involved conversations and policy and procedure changes when it comes to policing.
"The plan is definitely necessary. You can't correct an injustice that's been going on this long without having goals. And you can't have goals without a plan," Sylvia Sharps said.
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley said he does not condone the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Floyd's death.
"I think this is a worldwide situation, and something clearly demonstrated right here locally. That is a problem and we want to be a part of the solution," Adderley said.
The group of leaders may not follow the same doctrine, but they all believe we are one.
