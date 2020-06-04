Seminoles star calls out new coach, then says team 'moving forward'

Florida State senior defensive tackle Marvin Wilson publicly called out new head coach Mike Norvell, saying Thursday that he and his teammates wouldn't participate in workouts "until further notice."
During an interview with The Athletic, Norvell said he spoke "individually with every player" about racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
However, the defensive standout for the Seminoles took to Twitter to refute Norvell's remarks.
"We got a generated text that was sent to everybody," Wilson tweeted early Thursday. "There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice."
Wilson's retort was retweeted by several players on the team and quickly went viral. It had been retweeted more than 16,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
Norvell later issued an apology in which he praised Wilson "for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview."
"Last Saturday evening, I sent a text to each player individually to present an opportunity for open communication with me," Norvell's statement read. "Many members of our team chose to respond and have more in-depth conversations about issues and feelings. Marvin is right. It was a mistake to use the word 'every.' Particularly at this time, words are important, and I'm sorry."
Norvell went on to say he was "grateful for the opportunity" to speak to the team "more in-depth as a result of Marvin being willing to express his feelings."
A few hours later, Wilson released a video on Instagram, saying he "took a stand" for Floyd and "black people in general." Along with the video was a message that he and his teammates "got what we wanted" and were "moving forward."
The Seminoles are coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1975-76.
