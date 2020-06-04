Suspect drives himself to jail in stolen Jeep

A Port St. Lucie man accused of attacking and robbing an 80-year-old man in his home was arrested Thursday after he saw surveillance photographs of himself on social media and drove himself to jail in the victim's stolen Jeep, police said.
James Simpson, 40, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and home-invasion robbery.
Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said a neighbor found the victim lying on the floor of his home Tuesday and called 911.
The elderly man had been attacked by an intruder who stole the victim's Jeep Wrangler and credit cards.
Carrasquillo said Simpson told police he decided to drive himself to the jail in the victim's stolen Jeep after he saw himself on the news and social media.
