Swimming advisory issued for River Park Marina near Port St. Lucie

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for the River Park Marina, North Fork of the St. Lucie River.
The advisory comes after water samples results showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
According to a news release, there are potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact to the water. The symptoms include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.
The department said swimming is not recommended due to the increased risk of illness at this time.
The advisory will continue until results are satisfactory, said the department.
The samples were collected Monday, June , and a confirmation sample was collected on Wednesday, June 3. Sampling is schedule for Monday, June 15, and the results will be available Thursday, June 18.
For results of St. Lucie County river samples, click here .
Scripps Only Content 2020