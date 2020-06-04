Treasure Coast neighborhoods underwater after heavy rain

While the Treasure Coast is getting a brief break from the heavy rain on Thursday, many neighborhoods remain swamped following Wednesday's strong storms.
WPTV Chopper 5 flew over several communities throughout Martin County around 9 a.m. and saw streets underwater, cars driving through several inches of floodwater, and floodwater coming up to the front doors of many homes.
In the Hobe Heights community in Hobe Sound, the water is waist-deep and people are using boats to get around on Thursday.
A flood watch is in effect for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until Saturday afternoon, and Palm Beach County until Friday morning.
WPTV Meteorologist Steve Villanueva said that over the last three days, parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties have seen five to 10 inches of rain.
More showers and thunderstorms could hit the area again on Thursday, and rainfall may be very heavy at times.
