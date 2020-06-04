Vero Beach police hold unity event with protesters

Vero Beach officers and members of the community came together Thursday evening to hold a unity event on the front steps of the police department.
This was the second rally held in the city Thursday calling for change and an end to police brutality following the death of George Floyd last week in Minnesota.
Earlier in the day, several people marched in downtown Vero Beach holding signs and chanting in unison justice for Floyd.
During the police event, officers and those in attendance took a knee for a one-minute moment of silence for Floyd and his family.
Police said they held the event at their department so officers could build relationships and hear directly from residents. It was open to anyone who wanted to be a part of the conversation and allowed residents to speak freely about the current situation in America following Floyd's death.
“It maybe has opened up the eyes of some of the people in that legal system that there really is a problem and they need to address it,” said Rex Enriquez, who attend the march in Vero Beach.
On Wednesday, it was announced all four police officers involved in Floyd's death in Minneapolis will face charges.
