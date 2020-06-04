West Palm Beach looking for input on new downtown project

The city of West Palm Beach wants to hear from residents as they prepare to work on another downtown project.
Officials are asking for community members to fill out a survey for the upcoming Datura and Evernia Streetscape Improvement Project.
The project will cover eight blocks in downtown West Palm Beach. It will include changes to the street and public spaces along Datura and Evernia streets between Quadrille and Flagler Drive.
After taking this survey, you will have the option to enter a raffle to win a $100 Amazon gift card.
