Farmer’s Table restaurant in Boca Raton prepares to reopen

Work is underway in Boca Raton where a restaurant is days away from reopening after it was closed for the coronavirus earlier this year.
The opening of Farmer’s Table will bring back dozens of workers who have been out of a job since March.
The restaurant, which prides itself on fresh, healthy, and delicious food, is eager to open their doors after the long layoff.
"We are happy to say that reopening both stores, we have been able to bring back 100 of our staff members," said Director of Operations Sam Bonasso.
“I have so many regulars I am so excited to see,” said server Bridget Comber.
Comber said the past few months haven’t been easy, and there were a lot of unknowns with restaurants being closed.
“All you think about is you are not making money and going back to work, [and] what is going to happen?” said Comber.
Farmer’s Table took the last few months to remodel the entire restaurant. Co-owner Mitchell Robbins said he wants a place his family would feel safe to come and enjoy a meal.
“If we were going back to a restaurant, and we wanted to feel comfortable, we would expect a certain thing,” said Robbins.
They have added sanitation stations and sanitation specialists to keep the restaurant clean.
“At the turn of each table, that person will come in and wipe down all touch surfaces and sanitize it,” said Comber.
Comber said the staff is eager to get back to work when the restaurant opens June 10.
“I kept running into people I wait on in here, and they kept asking, 'When is it opening? When is it opening,'" said Comber.
