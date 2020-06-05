Heavy rain floods Hobe Sound

Hobe Sound is dealing with flooding. Small creeks and streams, streets and underpasses, as well as drainage ditches and low lying areas, were engulfed. The conditions made it tough to get around.
"That’s been an experience, some of our area is flooded, some of it you’ve got to be really careful," Ted Jones said.
Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said heavy rain fell earlier this week and today the added storm contributed to the deluge
"This is Florida, it’s rainy season, it comes down like cats and dogs. I’d rather be at the beach. You got to take the bad with the good." Sam Wick said.
Martin County wasn't the only one getting drenched. The entrance to a neighborhood off of Donald Ross Road in Palm Beach County had a heavy dose of standing water.
As darkness fell, drivers used extreme caution to get around.
"I don’t feel comfortable. It’s dangerous and I don’t want to go through a puddle," Mclean Harmais said.
